Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of AGM

22 March 2022

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

