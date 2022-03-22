Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PN5S ISIN: CA48086P1009 Ticker-Symbol: 6CGA 
Tradegate
17.03.22
15:55 Uhr
1,226 Euro
-0,046
-3,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2581,29417:53
1,2421,31817:34
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2022 | 17:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (27/22)

Josemaria Resources Inc. has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between Josemaria
Resources Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved
the application and decided to delist the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc.
from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   JOSE    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   CA48086P1009
----------------------------
Order book ID: 101618   
----------------------------

The last day of trading in the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. on Nasdaq
Stockholm will be April 11, 2022. Thereafter, the trading in the shares will be
halted. The shares will finally be delisted upon closing of the transaction,
expected to occur on April 28, 2022. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
JOSEMARIA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.