Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (27/22)

Josemaria Resources Inc. has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between Josemaria Resources Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: JOSE ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA48086P1009 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 101618 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be April 11, 2022. Thereafter, the trading in the shares will be halted. The shares will finally be delisted upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur on April 28, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB