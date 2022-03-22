Future Market Insights: Yacht Charter Market Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031 Progressing at A Healthy CAGR of 5.3%, Says FMI

Yacht Charter Market by Yacht (Sailing Yachts, Motor Yachts), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Consumer (Corporate, Retail (Individual, Family/Group, Couple)) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global yacht charter Market sales is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031, according to a study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm, Future Market Insights (FMI). The study tracks yacht charter sales in 20+ countries, offering a lucid analysis on how growth trend will unfold.

Yacht Charter Market Size (2022) US$ 17.57 Bn Revenue Forecast (2031) US$ 28 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031) 5.3% CAGR Dominant Regional Market Europe (31.9%)

Market players have been attempting to provide advanced yacht for charter as they have realised the value of incorporating cutting-edge technology. As a result, existing players are increasingly attempting to preserve full operational transparency and deliver advanced smart yachts with a range of smart technologies to offer multifunctional areas and spaces, main saloon, and beach club.

For instance, the sensational mega yacht LANA (107m/351.1ft) from Italian shipyard Benetti embraces art deco dignity and seamlessly blends it with the sporty curves, pale colours, and various textures of contemporary architecture. Guests will enjoy a beautiful beach club with fold-down terraces, a hammam-style spa and a gym, as well as big lounges with cinema-style seating.

Apart from that, yachts spend the majority of their time cruising within reach of the coast. As a result, the players are investing to make 4G LTE and 5G networks more available than ever before, offering cost-effective high-bandwidth connectivity to consumers on board through bonded 5G compliant data systems.

Such offerings entice customers to spend long hours with their families and friends, or to make their holidays memorable. All aspects of a luxury yacht, including navigation, safety, and extraordinary convenience, are improving due to new technologies.

For example, DLBA Naval Architects have developed a self-sailing superyacht. Tempo, the yacht, will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into various aspects of its architecture. This will not only boost the on-board experience, but it will also mean that certain systems will be able to function without the need for human intervention.

Another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the yacht charters is the short-term rentals, which typically last one to three days and are not affected by seasonality, a factor that limits the number of days available for renting yachts. With the rising demand for short-term rentals, yacht charter service providers are concentrating on regular rental rates for two-day yacht charters, which are usually 40-50 percent of the weekly fare.

Key Takeaways from the Yacht Charter Market Study

The yacht charter market is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031.

High spending on luxury vacations catapults the U.S. as a key market.

Demand in Thailand will continue rising in response to the expanding tourism sector

will continue rising in response to the expanding tourism sector Indonesia and Maldives will emerge as popular yacht charter destinations in Asia Pacific

and will emerge as popular yacht charter destinations in Demand in GCC countries will rise at above 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

"Leading players in the global yacht charter market are nvesting in cutting-edge yacht interiors, such as the use of one-of-a-kind textiles and fabrics with an emphasis on sustainability to match the yacht aesthetic. Unique motor and sailing yachts with new decor, woodwork, and beautiful lighting are introduced by businesses," says an FMI analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a moderate rate of growth in the demand for yacht charter globally. After the pandemic, major global markets have faced dual impacts. The demand for technology-driven motor yacht has increased due to its variety of benefits. But with stay-at-home orders and safer-at-home advisories issued across the world the demand of the yacht charter has decelerated in response to the implementation of various restrictions. The restrictions were also imposed on the tourist places such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players present in the yacht charter market are NORTHROP & JOHNSON, Yachtico Inc., Sailogy S.A., Sweet Escape Yacht Charters, ARGO NAUTICAL LIMITED, Burgess, Sunseeker , Royal Yacht International, Ionian Catamarans and IYC, Mooring Company, and Zizooboats GmbH, among others. Extensive discount offerings on the yacht charters during the seasons and on some events such as corporate parties or pre-wedding shoots and other such events has driven a desire among end consumers to opt for the charters embedded with smart technologies.

Architects and builders are looking for natural and green-certified construction materials. Alternative energy sources such as the sun, wind, and waves can now be harnessed with the help of technological advancements. The use of wastewater treatment methods and compostable supplies, as well as recycling and the removal of unnecessary plastic waste, are all employed.

The players are concentrating their efforts on providing environmentally friendly yachts in order to contribute to long-term initiatives. For instance, the Black Pearl is an environment friendly private yacht that was recently awarded a Boat International Design and Innovation Prize. When the boat is sailing, electricity is provided and sent back to the batteries, so the hybrid diesel-electric engine does not need a charging station.

In 2019, Feadship Company introduced 75-meter motor yacht 703 'Arrow' for charter at its Aalsmeer shipyard. H2 Yacht Design produced the company's Arrow yacht.

Key Segments of Yacht Charter Industry Survey

Yacht Charter Market by Yacht:

Sailing Yachts

Sloop



Schooner



Catamaran



Ketch

Motor Yachts

Displacement Type



Semi-displacement



Planing



Catamaran



Trimaran

Yacht Charter Market by Size:

Small (up to 30m ) Yachts

) Yachts Medium ( 30m - 50m ) Yachts

- ) Yachts Large (over 50m ) Yachts

Yacht Charter Market by Consumer:

Corporate Yacht Charters

Retail Yacht Charters

Individual



Family/Group



Couple

Key Questions Answered in the Report

At what CAGR is the global yacht charter market predicted to grow during the forecast period?

What is the yacht charter market size?

Who are the key yacht charter providers?

Which is the most lucrative market for yacht charters?

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the yacht charter global market?

