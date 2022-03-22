Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting February 28th, 2022 23 022 739 32 781 874

A total number of 32 781 874 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 30 817 voting rights attached to the 30 817 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

