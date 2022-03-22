Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
WKN: A0LG3Z ISIN: CH0028422100 Ticker-Symbol: SJZN 
Lang & Schwarz
22.03.22
18:48 Uhr
41,650 Euro
+0,250
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.03.2022 | 18:31
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

DJ Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved 2022-03-22 / 18:00

Media Release

Zurich, March 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 22, 2022, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, because, at the time the meeting was planned, physical attendance would have required extremely elaborate precautions.

Veit de Maddalena was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker were re-elected for another one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.70 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 24, 2022. The payment is made on March, 28, 2022, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

A virtual greeting (English subtitle) from the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Veit de Maddalena, is available at www.bellevue.ch/agm.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments/ private equity and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 12.8 bn as of December 31, 2021.

End of Media Release

Language:   English 
Company:   Bellevue Group AG 
       Seestrasse 16 
       8700 Küsnacht 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 44 267 67 00 
Fax:     +41 44 267 67 01 
E-mail:    info@bellevue.ch 
Internet:   www.bellevue.ch 
ISIN:     CH0028422100 
Valor:    A0LG3Z 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1308885 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
1308885 2022-03-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2022 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

