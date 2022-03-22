Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 
Tradegate
22.03.22
20:55 Uhr
3,425 Euro
+0,035
+1,03 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3503,43021:03
3,3803,42521:03
22.03.2022 | 20:53
Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2021

(Oslo, 22 March 2022) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's 2021 Annual Report and the Final Accounts for 2021.

Please find the 2021 Annual Report attached. The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

Contacts:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.comfollow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Hexagon Purus Annual report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/455a3059-fc65-465f-a96e-4139f7e31bc2)

