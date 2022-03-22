Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
WKN: 873773 ISIN: US8606301021 
22.03.22
08:01 Uhr
63,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,80 %
22.03.2022 | 21:03
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2022 CNS Days

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 CNS Days on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

© 2022 PR Newswire
