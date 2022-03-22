Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Schnelle 305% und mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 ISIN: NO0010921232 Ticker-Symbol: 7QF 
Tradegate
22.03.22
10:44 Uhr
2,000 Euro
+0,048
+2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0202,05021:32
PR Newswire
22.03.2022 | 21:28
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons today publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021, which includes the annual accounts, the auditor's report for 2021, the sustainability report and the corporate governance report.

The report is attached and available on https://www.akerhorizons.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Aker Horizons has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3530266

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20659/3530266/1552287.pdf

Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20659/3530266/1552288.zip

ah-2021-12-31-en.zip

AKER HORIZONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.