WKN: A2QNH0 ISIN: NO0010921232 
Tradegate
22.03.22
10:44 Uhr
2,000 Euro
+0,048
+2,46 %
PR Newswire
22.03.2022 | 21:40
Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA will be held on Friday, 22 April 2022 at CET 1300 as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes the election of the new auditor.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerhorizons.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 21 April 2022 at CET 1300.

Please find attached the following documents:

· Notice, Proxy and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

· Corporate Governance Report 2021

· Recommendation for Election of New Auditor

· Remuneration Guidelines

· Remuneration Report 2021

· Proposal from the Nomination Committee

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available on www.akerhorizons.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3530225

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/81dccada7df347dc.pdf

Notice Proxy and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/b54372cbd4d1c741.pdf

Proposal from the Nomination Committee

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/82362e597d8ebf0c.pdf

Recommendation for Election of New Auditor

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/8efe74b4ad16885a.pdf

Remuneration Guidelines

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/bc1f7b25eda13830.pdf

Remuneration Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3530225/a1f84ff13d7dec91.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
