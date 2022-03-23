Collaborative Drug Discovery: Arum Therapeutics implements CDD Vault to streamline its research data and collaboration workflows.

SEOUL, South Korea and BURLINGAME, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arum Therapeutics Inc. (Arum), a leading pharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery of new molecules and molecule combinations to target novel oncology announced today that it had implemented CDD Vault, a research data management platform developed by Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD), in its laboratories in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

Arum's research focuses on the discovery of new chemical entities that will act as effective therapies for drug-resistant cancers. The company exploits the concept of synthetic lethality targeting DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathways with the aim of blocking the cancer cell's primary and backup repair mechanisms, thus making it unable to survive. Additional pipelines in oncotargets complement the company's robust pipeline in this area.

"At Arum, we are focused on treating cancers where conventional therapies are no longer effective. We have a unique approach that requires effective and secure data management and found that CDD Vault fulfils those requirements. We can easily access and navigate data in an intuitive way which allows us to be more productive", said Taegon Baik, CEO at Arum Therapeutics, "We fully expect the platform to grow with us as we expand the company and move our pipeline downstream."

Arum's research data is stored, managed, and analysed in CDD Vault, a hosted informatics platform designed to handle drug discovery data and facilitate secure collaborations. The versatility of CDD Vault allows Arum to organise chemical, biological, and even mixture entities, as well as associated experiment protocols and results.

"We are delighted to see Arum make use of CDD Vault's unique capabilities to gain insights from multiple data types and collaborate across disciplines," said Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD, "It is a true pleasure to support Arum's growth and expansion. Their novel approach to target drug-resistant cancer brings hope to millions of patients around the world."

About Arum Therapeutics Inc.

Arum Therapeutics (https://arumtherapeutics.com) is a leading pharmaceutical company that has strength in medicinal chemistry based on synthetic small molecules. The company develops novel anticancer agents to overcome current drug resistance using a platform for synthetic lethality (SL) target associated with the DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms. The company is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for securely managing and sharing biological and chemical data. It lest you intuitively organise chemical structures and biological study data and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

