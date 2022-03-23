Xinhua Silk Road: Understanding Shandong: Linyi becomes largest e-commerce logistics base in north China

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linyi, a prefecture-level city in Shandong Province, has become the largest e-commerce logistics base in northern part of China driven by strong development of livestreaming e-commerce and other new forms of business.

Statistics from the local postal authority showed that in 2021, the total business volume of courier service enterprises in the city exceeded 1.3 billion pieces, up 49.24 percent year on year, bringing 6.138 billion yuan of business revenue, up 36.57 percent year on year.

In January this year, the total business volume of these enterprises registered 128.0837 million pieces, increasing by 14.39 percent year on year.

The development of the courier service in Linyi is greatly attributed to the rapid rising of its livestreaming e-commerce with strong policy support.

According to statistics from related commerce authority, the online retail sales of Linyi rose by 24.8 percent to 44.02 billion yuan in 2021. In the market cluster of the Lanshan district of the Linyi Trade City, there are 56,229 merchants and 15,082 enterprises engaged in e-commerce, with employees recording 99,749.

In the Lanshan district only, 17 livestreaming industrial parks have been built.

The livestreaming e-commerce trading volume of Linyi on Kuaishou, a leading short-video platform in China, is in the forefront nationwide. The city has over 8,000 anchors on the Kuaishou platform, with 300-odd of them each having followers of over 1 million, 16 of them each having followers of over 5 million, and 3 of them each having followers of over 10 million.

Linyi's livestreaming e-commerce service on Douyin, another popular Chinese short-video platform,is also booming.

According to the big data monitoring by Inspur, a leading IT firm in China, during the online Chinese New Year shopping festival from January 10 to February 7 this year in Shandong, Linyi achieved a total online retail sales of 3.295 billion yuan.

In January this year, the city's online retail sales reached 4.068 billion yuan, up 20.9 percent year on year. With 302,800 live broadcasts, Linyi reaped 2.653 billion yuan.

Driven by livestreaming e-commerce, the city has created the product sales format of "internet celebrity plus live broadcast plus e-commerce", which has driven the rapid development of traditional markets, local product processing, logistics and express delivery and other industries, as well as the transformation and development of the Linyi Trade City.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771025/20220322100301.jpg