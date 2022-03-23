- (PLX AI) - Neste says Matti Lehmus appointed as President and CEO of Neste as of 1 May 2022.
- • He succeeds Peter Vanacker, who will hold the position until 30 April
|Matti Lehmus appointed as President and CEO of Neste as of 1 May 2022
