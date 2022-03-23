Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, presents its agenda of investor meetings and professional conventions in the next few weeks.

March 23 24, 2022 French-speaking Diabetes Society (SFD) Congress in Nice (France): Mallya presentation on our partners' booth Sanofi and Roche Diabetes Care France.

April 5, 2022 Investor Access in Paris (France): Management will present the 2021 annual financial results and the 2022 outlook to investors.

April 27 to 30, 2022 15th ATTD (Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes) conference in Barcelona (Spain): BIOCORP will talk about its latest technological advances concerning Mallya.

May 16 17, 2022 PDA Medical Devices and Connected Health Conferencein Dublin (Ireland): presentation by Arnaud Guillet (Vice-President Business Development of BIOCORP): "Connected drug delivery devices Roadmap from commercial pilots to mass adoption, use cases in different regions of the world ".

May 18 19, 2022 Biocorp booth at Pharmapack Europe in Paris (France), the European hub of drug delivery devices industry.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

