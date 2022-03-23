Sen. Ed Markey's Charge Act requires forward-looking transmission planning by utilities to lower prices and improve reliability. Among other sweeping changes, the bill requires hourly operational and greenhouse gas emissions reporting in a timely manner.From pv magazine USA Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced a bill, Connecting Hard-to-reach Areas with Renewable Energy (CHARGE), that is set to make critical changes to energy transmission planning and operations in support of a future powered by renewable energy. As solar PV and wind projects join the nation's electric grid, often in remote or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...