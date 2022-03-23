

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has received orders from Valorem, a French operator of green energy projects, to supply 57 N163/5.X turbines for two wind farm projects in Finland.



The financial terms of the deal, which also includes a premium plus service contract for 35 years, are not known.



The turbines will be supplied for the Kalistanneva and Matkussaari wind farms, located Ostrobothnia region of the country.



The planned new wind farms form part of the larger Viiatti project in Finland.



Upon the competition of the two projects, the wind farms will generate around 1 TWh of green electricity, equivalent to a 1.2 percent of Finland's annual electricity consumption.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de