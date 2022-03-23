NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (73/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Boliden AB (Boliden) published on March 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Boliden has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2022, approves an extra distribution of SEK 15.50 per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The updated Ex-date is May 11, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053014