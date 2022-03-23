DJ HMS Group: Resuts of the BoD meeting

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia

March 23, 2022

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE: MOEX, HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors ordinary meeting held through videoconference call on March 22, 2022.

The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting: 1. Reduction of the quantitative representation of the Company's Board of Directors from 9 (nine) to 7(seven) Directors; 2. Election of Mr. Nikolay Yamburenko as the Chairman of the Special Committee on strategy and investments,and confirmation of membership in the Special Committee on strategy and investments of Mr. Vladimir Lukyanenko andMr. Yuri Skrynnik; 3. Election of Mr. Vladimir Lukyanenko as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and election of Mr. VladimirLukyanenko as a member of the Audit Committee; 4. Election of Mr. Nikolay Yamburenko as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and confirmation ofmembership in the Remuneration Committee of Mr. Vladimir Lukyanenko;

For more information, please, contact: Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

