Clean Invest Africa Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Please notethat from 22 March 2021, the Standard TR-1 Form should be completed and submitted to the FCA via our Electronic Submission System (ESS) in relation to notifica- tions of voting rights held in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK regulated

markets.

Holdersof voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK prescribed markets such as AIM market, can continue to use this form to send their notifications to those issuers. Alternatively, if they wish they can register on ESS to be able to notify to us, produce a TR-1 Form via ESS and submit the downloaded version to issuers with shares

admitted to trading on prescribed markets.

Moreinformation on how to submit a TR-1 Form via ESS is availablehere

TR-1:Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings

NOTIFICATIONOFMAJORHOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a.Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharestowhich votingrights areat-tachedi: Clean Invest Africa Plc 1b.Pleaseindicateiftheissuerisanon-UKissuer (please mark with an ³; ' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2.Reasonforthenotification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an ³; ') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3.Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv Name Ramin Salsali City and country of registered office (if applicable) N.A. 4.Fullnameofshareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name N.A. City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.Dateonwhich thethresholdwascrossedorreachedvi: 14th March 2022 6.Dateonwhichissuernotified(DD/MM/YYYY): 14th March 2022 7.Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotificationobligation % of voting rights at- tached to shares (to-

tal of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instru- ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A +

8.B) vi Resulting situation

on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 4.67% 4.67% 60,455,200 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.Notifieddetailsofthe resultingsituationonthedateon whichthethresholdwascrossedorreachedvii A:Votingrightsattachedtoshares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix %of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00BF52QX07 60,455,200 4.67% SUBTOTAL 8. A 60,455,200 4.67%

B1:FinancialInstrumentsaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(a) Type of financial in- strument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. %of voting rights N.A. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B2:FinancialInstrumentswithsimilareconomiceffectaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(b) Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Pe- riodxi Physical or cash Settlementxi Number of voting rights %of voting rights N.A. SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Informationin relationtothepersonsubjecttothenotificationobligation (please mark the applicable box with an ³; ') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xi i Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Namexv %ofvoting rightsifitequalsorishigher thanthenotifiable threshold %ofvoting rights throughfinancialin-strumentsifitequalsor ishigherthanthenotifiablethreshold Totalofboth ifitequalsorishigher thanthenotifiable threshold Ramin Salsali 4.67% 4.67%

10.Incaseofproxyvoting,pleaseidentify: Name of the proxy holder N.A. The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11.Additionalinformationxvi

Placeofcompletion Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dateofcompletion 14th March 2022

