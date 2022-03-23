Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
23.03.22
10:32 Uhr
273,93 Euro
-0,03
-0,01 %
Dow Jones News
23.03.2022 | 09:46
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 273.636

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14971007

CODE: WLDL LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  150812 
EQS News ID:  1309317 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
