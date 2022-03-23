DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.703

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3660525

CODE: ASIL LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

