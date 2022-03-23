DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 22/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.7509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319578

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU

