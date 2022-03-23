Tomosynthesis Market to Reach USD 5.50 Billion by 2030 | Rise in the Number of Breast Surgeries Across U.S., Brazil, and Mexico to Drive Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tomosynthesis market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2020 to USD 5.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Tomosynthesis, also known as digital tomosynthesis, is a technique for performing high-resolution limited-angle tomography that produces section images from a series of projection images acquired using x-rays.

Tomosynthesis has been studied and utilized for a diverse range of clinical applications, including musculoskeletal imaging, vascular imaging, orthopedic imaging, dental imaging, mammographic imaging, chest imaging, and others. The idea, along with the concept of tomosynthesis was derived from the work of Ziedses des Plantes, who established the methods and techniques of reconstructing an arbitrary number of planes from a set of prognostications. In recent years, tomosynthesis has acted as a low-dose tomographic substitute for CT. Tomosynthesis, which people may refer to as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), uses the same technology as regular mammograms. However, while traditional mammograms are 2-D and provide a flat image, tomosynthesis offers 3-D imaging.

The rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis will foster market growth and development in recent times. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a prolonged systemic auto-immune disease that primarily affects the lining of the synovial joints in the body and is associated with premature death, progressive disability, and socioeconomic burdens. Rheumatoid Arthritis is usually categorized as tenacious soreness and inflammation that mainly affects the peripheral joints. Tomosynthesis helps identify and detect erosions associated with rheumatoid arthritis in joints and bones. Thus, the growing adoption rate of the tomosynthesis technique to detect rheumatoid arthritis is the primary factor for the market's growth. The rising incidences of breast cancers are also influencing the market development. Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) provides higher accuracy in the diagnosis of breast cancer in comparison to traditional mammography and its equipment. Unlike conventional mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis compression is used to improve image quality and minimize the radiation dose.

Key players operating in the global tomosynthesis market Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD, Dexela Ltd., PerkinElmer, Planmed, Shimadzu, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Trivitron Healthcare, among others. To enhance their market position in the global tomosynthesis market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

, Phillips healthcare signed the partnership deal with Hologic following the distribution and sale of its mammography equipment, ensuring the multimodality deals with hospitals. In July 2019 , FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc., launched its tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system.

The standalone 3D systems segment dominated the market with 55.1% in 2020.

The product segment is divided into standalone 3D systems and 2D/3D combination systems. The standalone 3D systems segment dominated the market with 55.1% in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed owing to the rising incidences of breast cancer all across the globe. Additionally, the growing adoption of the standalone 3D combination systems in tomosynthesis for the better diagnosis will escalate the segment growth.

The breast cancer screening segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 424.9 Million in 2020.

The application segment includes breast cancer screening, chest imaging, evaluation of erosions in rheumatoid arthritis, head & neck imaging, etc. The breast cancer screening segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 462.3 Million in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because tomosynthesis delivers rapid, automated, and efficient diagnostic results of breast density to help identify patients who may experience reduced sensitivity due to dense breast tissue, thus minimizing the workload of the radiologist.

The hospital segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centres. The hospital segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing advantages associated with the tomosynthesis technique. Also, the high adoption rate of standalone 3D combination systems in hospitals will positively impact the market growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Tomosynthesis Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the tomosynthesis market with a 41.2% share of the market revenue in 2019. The regional growth is attributed to the rise in demand for tomosynthesis in developed countries to diagnose breast cancer. Additionally, according to the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), the relative change in recall rate was 16.1% lower in the patients diagnosed with the 3D digital breast tomosynthesis technique than patients diagnosed with the 2D standard mammogram method in 2014. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure. Also, the rising geriatric population in developing countries and an established regulatory framework will provide potential opportunities.

