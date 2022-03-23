Canadian company First Quantum Minerals will commission 430MW of photovoltaic and wind generation capacity from Total Eren and renewables-for-African-mining specialist Chariot Transitional Power.Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals will install 430MW of solar and wind power generation to provide round-the clock power at its mining operations in Zambia. French renewables developer Total Eren and the Chariot Transitional Power division of London-based energy company Chariot Ltd will develop the renewables capacity, which is intended to provide constant generation. Raw material sourcingAs part of ...

