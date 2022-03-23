A US-German research group has used above-bandgap light to improve ion mobility in ceramic materials used in lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells. It found that the grain boundary conductance of gadolinium-doped cerium oxide, which is a ceramic used as a solid-state electrolyte in fuel cells, can be improved by a factor of approximately 3.5 at 250?degrees Celsius, by applying the proposed light technique.Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), in Germany, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, have used above-bandgap light to decrease the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...