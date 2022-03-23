- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares are at a good entry point now after falling recently, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • GN shares have fallen more than 30% in the last half year
- • Underlying demand on the audio market remains healthy, Handelsbanken said
- • Uncertainty in the short-term is just a bump in the road, with good long-term potential: Handelsbanken
- • GN is rated buy at Handelsbanken, with price target DKK 535
- • Shares are up 1.2% today
