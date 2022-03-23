DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3906
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 124460505
CODE: LCWL LN
ISIN: LU1781541179
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 151007 EQS News ID: 1309781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309781&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2022 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)