23.03.2022
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28thFebruary 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited28th February 2022US$ 4.16

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's unaudited NAV at 28 February 2022 is $4.16 per share ($3.95 per share at 31 January 2022), the increase in NAV of 21 cents per share is due to net investment gains and accrued income of 23 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28thFebruary 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments427,116
Cash and Cash equivalents47,050
Other Receivables70
Total Assets474,236
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202275,038
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202232,294
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202742,573
Other liabilities1,696
Total Liabilities151,601
Net Asset Value322,635
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.16


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

