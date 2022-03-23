JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28thFebruary 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28th February 2022 US$ 4.16

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's unaudited NAV at 28 February 2022 is $4.16 per share ($3.95 per share at 31 January 2022), the increase in NAV of 21 cents per share is due to net investment gains and accrued income of 23 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28thFebruary 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 427,116 Cash and Cash equivalents 47,050 Other Receivables 70 Total Assets 474,236 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 75,038 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 32,294 Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,573 Other liabilities 1,696 Total Liabilities 151,601 Net Asset Value 322,635 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.16



