- (PLX AI) - Pfizer announces positive top-line results for Phase 3 Trial of Etrasimod in Ulcerative Colitis patients.
- • Patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12 as compared with placebo
- • Full results from the study will be submitted for future scientific publication and presentation and along with results from ELEVATE 52 are expected to form the basis for planned future regulatory filings
