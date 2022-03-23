

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced Wednesday its plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 as part of a host of environmental commitments. Loblaw has a long-standing track record on corporate social responsibility.



This perspective has been fundamental to Loblaw's approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.



The company will also take action on climate change through strategic initiatives, including eliminating food waste sent to landfill by 2030 and tackling plastic waste by ensuring all plastic packaging for control brands, like President's Choice, are reusable or recyclable by 2025. It will also move to a zero-emission truck fleet by 2030.







