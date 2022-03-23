Primary Efficacy Endpoint Met Early in Renal Cell Carcinoma Group in Part B of Study

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today March 23, 10:00 am EST (2:00 pm GMT)

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces that in Part B of its signal finding study of MRx0518 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors that have progressed on a prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), the renal cell carcinoma (RCC) group has met its primary efficacy endpoint ahead of enrollment completion.

The ongoing study is being conducted in heavily pre-treated metastatic patients with solid tumors who have previously experienced clinical benefit on prior ICI therapy and subsequently developed progressive disease. The study is being conducted in collaboration with MSD (Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA). The primary efficacy endpoint for Part B of the study is more than three out of 30 patients per tumor group achieving clinical benefit, defined as complete response, partial response, or stable disease for at least six months.

Part B of the study has to date enrolled 20 patients with RCC, of which four out of the first 16 evaluable patients have achieved clinical benefit, each having achieved at least 6 months of stable disease. To date, Part B of the study has enrolled 47 patients of up to a total of 120 patients with RCC, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. MRx0518 continues to be safe and well tolerated.

"Today's results in renal cell carcinoma, meeting the predefined primary efficacy endpoint early in this difficult to treat population, marks another important step forward for MRx0518 and the increasing importance of the microbiome in cancer treatment," commented Dr. Alex Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer, 4D pharma. "Meeting the primary efficacy endpoint for this group is crucial for the future development of MRx0518, and these data are highly informative for our strategy going forward as we determine next steps in RCC."

4D pharma intends to discuss next steps with partners and its Genitourinary Cancers Advisory Board regarding the development path of MRx0518 and a potentially pivotal study in patients with ICI-refractory RCC. 4D pharma will continue to recruit patients into the ongoing study of MRx0518 and Keytruda in RCC and the three tumor groups, with potential expansion into other types of ICI resistance.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. A Phase I study of MRx0005 and MRx0029 in patients with Parkinson's disease is expected to commence in 2022. Additional preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease, immune-inflammatory conditions and cancer. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD (Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA), to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com.

