Rivalry Corp.: Rivalry Launches Betting on Mobile Esports

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the "Company" or "Rivalry") (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced that it has added mobile esports to its sportsbook. Customers can now wager on competitive esports played on mobile devices, considered to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the industry.

Rivalry is among the first sportsbooks globally to introduce a comprehensive mobile esports betting offering. Its titles currently include Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends Wild Rift, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, with additional games to be introduced in the future.

"Mobile gaming is soaring in popularity around the world, and we believe mobile esports titles will be among the most played, viewed, and bet on within the coming years," said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. "Not everyone has a desktop computer capable of playing top games, or a console at home, but nearly everyone now has a mobile phone. This makes the global ecosystem for mobile gaming incredibly deep and exciting. We think the future is massive for this platform."

"Rivalry aims to innovate by bringing new products to market in advance of the traditional online betting providers. This approach has helped us establish the highest brand engagement among the Gen Z and younger Millennial demographic," Salz added.

Developments signaling the continued growth of mobile esports include the following:

There are more than 2.2 billion active mobile gamers worldwide and some estimates predict that half the world's population will play mobile games by 2025.

and some estimates predict that half the world's population will play mobile games by 2025. The most popular mobile games are achieving remarkable participation levels; Free Fire last year saw a peak of 150 million daily active players. 3

Markets such as India, Southeast Asia and Latin America, where affordability may be a bigger concern, have experienced above average growth. For example, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) saw 50 million downloads in its first month of release.

For example, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) saw 50 million downloads in its first month of release. Gaming developers are devoting increasing resources to mobile titles.6

New mobile esports tournaments are being launched, similar to the pattern seen several years earlier in the broader esports space.7



Rivalry's mobile esports offering continues its focus on product innovation and consistent execution. In 2021, the Company established a new category called Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling GamesRushlane online casino game. Rivalry also developed an engagement program called 'Quest' which adds a meta-layer role play game (RPG) that enables customers to earn experience points and the opportunity to earn rewards. Beyond these discrete offerings, Rivalry prides itself on having originally developed its entire user experience top to bottom, crafting a novel entertainment experience for esports and sports fans. The Company looks forward to welcoming mobile esports fans to enjoy the latest offering.

About Rivalry:

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

