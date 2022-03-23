- (PLX AI) - General Mills Q3 gross margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.1%.
- • Q3 operating profit USD 815 million vs. estimate USD 656 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.78
- • Q3 sales USD 4,500 million vs. estimate USD 4,550 million
- • Outlook FY sales growth 5% organic, up from 4-5% previously
- • Says expectation for organic net price realization and mix to increase sequentially from the third quarter to the fourth quarter
