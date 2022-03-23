

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $595.7 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $4.54 billion from $4.52 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $660.3 Mln. vs. $595.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.



