Enzolytics, Inc. Highlights the Introduction of IPF Immune as CRN Data Shows Record-Breaking Number of Americans Use Dietary Supplements

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

80 Percent of Americans Now Use Nutritional Supplements; Interest in Immunity Protection Increases

Eighty-percent of Americans are using dietary supplements according to initial data from the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

"The CRN data shows that not only are a record number of Americans using dietary supplements as part of their regular health regimen, but they also increased their use of supplements that help boost their immune system," said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc., a biotech company based in Texas. "We are rolling out Enzolytics IPF Immune, an immune modulator that supports your immune system."

Enzolytics IPF Immune debuts next week in front of buyers from large and small retail chains who attended ECRM's "Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program."

"We have a dietary supplement that consumers want because of the pandemic," Mr. Cotropia said. "The numbers support the consumer demand for immunity supplements, which is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2021 to more than $31 billion in 2028."

"Enzolytics' immune modulator supports immune function by positively supporting the immune system," said Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Enzolytics, Inc. "We have devoted years to developing an immune modulator that fortifies your natural defenses."

"When you take Enzolytics IPF Immune, it strengthens the body's response against viruses or other pathogens," Mr. Zhabilov added. "Enzolytics IPF Immune mitigates the damage that the viruses can do."

Mr. Zhabilov said Enzolytics IPF Immune also minimizes the side effects following chemotherapy treatment.

"By using Enzolytics IPF Immune, you can also shorten the recovery period after completing chemotherapy," he said.

Enzolytics IPF Immune is a gluten-free liquid supplement taken for two consecutive days per week, for eight consecutive weeks.

"Enzolytics' research team brings more than four decades of experience in developing human health therapies," Mr. Cotropia said. "We are a biotech company that concentrates on therapies to treat various medical conditions, including Enzolytics IPF Immune, which will soon be available to American consumers."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending U.S. Patent Application for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

I.R. contact:

TEN Associates, LLC

Tom Nelson, CEO

(480) 326-8577

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

2000 North Central Expressway

Plano, Texas 75074

Texas A&M Institute for Preclinical Studies

Enzolytics, Inc.

800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway

College Station, Texas 77843-4478

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694269/Enzolytics-Inc-Highlights-the-Introduction-of-IPF-ImmuneTM-as-CRN-Data-Shows-Record-Breaking-Number-of-Americans-Use-Dietary-Supplements