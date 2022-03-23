

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production rose in February, led by growth in manufacturing and mining and quarrying, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 20.3 percent year-on-year in February.



Manufacturing output increased 21.8 percent annually in February. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 17.3 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying grew 21.2 percent. Production of water supply, and waste management gained 3.3 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 8.9 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy gained 30.2 percent yearly in February. Production of durable goods increased by 17.9 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 2.8 percent.



Production of intermediate goods rose 23.6 percent and those of capital goods increased 20.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.8 percent in February.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 21.0 percent yearly in February and decreased 4.5 percent from a month ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de