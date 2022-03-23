DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.0632
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178018
CODE: KLMG LN
ISIN: LU1563455630
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 151041 EQS News ID: 1309923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309923&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2022 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)