DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 115.2112
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11643053
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 151038 EQS News ID: 1309917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309917&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2022 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)