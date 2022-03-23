Finalis Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Finalis , a growing investment-banking-as-a-service platform for dealmakers, is proud to announce it is Certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on feedback from current employees working at Finalis. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work-43% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily-it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Finalis is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified as we consider employee experience a top priority at Finalis," said Finalis Founder and CEO Federico Baradello. "Since launching in 2020, we've become the fastest growing investment-banking-as-a-service platform in the country and we owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees. I want to personally thank each and every Finalis employee across the globe for all they do to earn this incredible recognition, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together in 2022 and beyond."

Finalis will soon announce the launch of its category-making Mandate Marketplace, a first-of-its kind platform that enables boutique investment banks to source deal flow in an easy-to-use, one-stop-shop. The Mandate Marketplace is an initiative all employees across the company have been deeply involved and invested in; the Marketplace is the platform that Finalis seeks to create, in its effort to positively impact and disrupt the investment banking space.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Finalis

Finalis is the leading platform enabling securities brokerages to operate legally and compliantly. The firm delivers a white-labeled regulatory affiliation and compliance back-office solution that supports a wide range of securities dealmaking including: M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.

At the same time, Finalis provides additional leverage to securities brokers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a hassle-free deal management solution and a Mandate Marketplace that connects brokers with one another to gain insights and explore collaborations.

Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based firm is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest securities brokerage platform. The Finalis platform currently handles transactions with more than $5 billion dollars in deal value, supports over 120 boutiques and has more than 520 active mandates in the market. For more information, please visit http://www.finalis.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

