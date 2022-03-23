Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (30/22)

On March 10, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. Today, March 23, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from March 25, 2022. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag on Nasdaq Stockholm will be tomorrow, March 24, 2022. Short name: KARO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007464888 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 003927 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB