This product creates a beneficial feedback cycle where both the policyholder and the Insurance see advantages from safe driving

OCTO Telematics, the leading Insurance and Fleet Telematics services and analytics provider, today announces the latest evolution of Digital Driver Essentials, a smartphone-based solution for Insurance companies that helps companies to move fast in their digital transformation.

The new version includes a completely new user experience with an extremely engaging APP interface and the highly predictive scoring DriveAbility Advanced Score that makes the driver aware of their driving risk and supports the insurer to price the driver in a more accurate way.

Benefits of this solution can be gainedby Pricing, Marketing and Claim managers to accelerate the company's digitalization.

Digital Driver Essentials offers Insurance Companies a comprehensive solution to encourage safer driving behavior and manage risk through a highly engaging App interface for the policyholder. The App includes the following features:

Driving Style and Trip details . Drivers can visualize each trip and be informed on basic statistics and information to increase their level of awareness of their driving style

. Drivers can visualize each trip and be informed on basic statistics and information to increase their level of awareness of their driving style DriveAbility Advanced Score. The score components evaluate different aspects of driving that affect risk and provide the user with indications for a safer driving style

The score components evaluate different aspects of driving that affect risk and provide the user with indications for a safer driving style Distracted Driver. Detect smartphone usage events while driving that significantly distract the driver, increasing the awareness about risk behaviour

Detect smartphone usage events while driving that significantly distract the driver, increasing the awareness about risk behaviour Breakdown cal l (B-call). Drivers can ask for assistance and be located for a prompt service

l (B-call). Drivers can ask for assistance and be located for a prompt service Crash report and Crash summary List .Both policyholder and insurer can get immediately the crash dynamics with accurate reconstruction

.Both policyholder and insurer can get immediately the crash dynamics with accurate reconstruction Early FNOL via a Web Interface .Insurer can be supported in the early notice of loss thanks to the telematics real time events and timely access to the driver's data through a easy to use web platform

.Insurer can be supported in the early notice of loss thanks to the telematics real time events and timely access to the driver's data through a easy to use web platform Crash Reverse Assessment. To improve further the claim process, Insurers can gain the additional support to check and assess a received claim.

This solution provides immediate advantages in terms of customer loyalty, profiling, portfolio selection, risk analysis and a positive influence on driving behavior as well as assisting drivers in the event of an accident and making their subsequent experience with the insurance company more pleasant.

OCTO's technology and expertise is trusted by the world's leading insurers, relying on more than 20 years telematics and crash data gathering?. Insurers can receive prompt accident notification, with automatic collection of all relevant data, speed up their claims management, reduce fraudulent claims? and improve their pricing.

OCTO supports its business customers with a solution that is easily configured and supports rapid launch on their market in a way that addresses their core activities of risk pricing and crash management in parallel.

The new version is already available in UK and USA.

About OCTO

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the Insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO's unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO's advanced analytics and it's set of IoT Big Data, generates actionable analytics giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics.

For more information, visit www.octotelematics.com

