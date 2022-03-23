The G-2X Mono series solar modules boast a reported front and back power conversion efficiency of up to 25.72%.From pv magazine India New Delhi-based Gautam Solar has launched the G-2X Mono series of bifacial solar panels for rooftop and ground-mounted PV plants. The modules provide a peak power output of 566W, with front and back power conversion efficiency of up to 25.72%, according to the manufacturer. The rear-side offers a 10-30% gain in power generation, Gautam said. The modules use A+ grade mono PERC cells, high-quality transparent backsheets, split junction boxes, and the highest-grade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...