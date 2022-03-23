The PowerPark carport is equipped with 5.6kW of monocrystalline modules and one or more WallBox charging stations for hybrid or electric vehicles. French company Aterno is selling the system, starting from €19,900 - excluding VAT - depending on the project configuration.From pv magazine France French heating and energy savings specialist Aterno has launched PowerPark, a new solar carport solution for small and medium-sized businesses. The carport measures 5.20×5.51m and its height varies between 2.33 and 2.93m. It can host two vehicles and is powered by 15 monocrystalline solar panels with a total ...

