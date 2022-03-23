Order marks the Company's first product entry into Ontario market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, is pleased to announce four products that are soon to be available for sale in Ontario, the largest cannabis market in Canada; dried flower cultivar HHH in 3.5 g format and pre-rolls, apricot kush solventless live rosin and live resin vape cartridges. This is the third province for dried flower and pre-roll sales, and first province for concentrate and vape sales.

"The BC Bud Co's entry into Ontario with several products in different categories is an important step in the development of our brand, distribution and future growth. We look forward to continuing to grow shareholder value as we expand throughout Canada," commented President, Josh Taylor.

Retailers are encouraged to contact the Company should they have interest in learning more about our products.

About The BC Bud Co.

The BC Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer demands. Founder-led and based in British Columbia, we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Statements about future product development plans are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:



Communications:

Daniel Southan-Dwyer

daniel@thebcbc.com

778-619-2122

Invest@thebcbc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117680