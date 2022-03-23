Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims (the "WS Project") encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: https://acmelithium.com/warm-springs-oregon

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. Lithium Americas has a stated mineral reserve of 3.1 million tonnes @3,233 ppm Lithium and Jindalee has a mineral resource estimate of 1.43 billion tons @ 1,320 ppm Lithium.

The WS Project adds to ACME's growing lithium portfolio with two projects in south west Nevada and two in south east Manitoba, Canada. The US and Canada currently imports most of its lithium for Li-ion battery construction and ACME's vision is to provide a significant, long-life supply of lithium for both domestic consumption and export. The USGS has listed lithium as a critical mineral to the US "economic and national" security.

ACME's WS Project region is dominated by volcanic basalts with basal rhyolite and dacite tuffs and sediments. The claims are located on the tuffaceous and sedimentary units. The northwest structural trend is particularly noticeable with volcanics feeding warm springs present on ACME's claim area. Two springs on private land just off the claim block sampled in the late 1970s by the USGS returned geochemically anomalous lithium values. Based on mapping and geology, ACME plans on an initial geophysical and sampling program leading to a future drill program.

ACME's project location relative to other lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

