Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633526 ISIN: GB0031638363 Ticker-Symbol: IT1 
Tradegate
21.03.22
10:45 Uhr
62,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,59 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,5063,0015:05
62,0062,5014:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC62,00-1,59 %
LUNDIN ENERGY AB37,300+2,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.