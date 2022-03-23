23 March 2022

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Result of General Meeting and Tender Price

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the Resolution, authorising the Company to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer, was duly passed.

A copy of the Resolution will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the "NSM") and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Votes were cast in respect of a total of 33,006,132 Shares, representing 47.24% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the General Meeting. The results of the voting are set out below:

For Against Total Withheld¹ Number of Shares 32,927,256 78,876 33,006,132 Nil % of voted Shares 99.76 0.24 100.00 - % of issued Share capital² 47.13 0.11 47.24 -

¹ A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the Resolution.

² Issued Share capital excludes Shares held in treasury.

Tender Price

The Board further announces that the Tender Price to be paid for each validly tendered Share calculated using the methodology outlined in the circular to shareholders dated 28 February 2022 (the "Circular") will be 322.8748 pence per Share.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Circular.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Enquiries:

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Richard Hills (Chairman)

(via Juniper Partners below)

Juniper Partners (Company secretary) +44 (0)131 378 0500

Steven Davidson

Liberum Capital Limited

Chris Clarke +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

KL Communications (Media enquiries) +44 (0)20 3995 6673

gh@kl-communications.com

Charles Gorman

Will Sanderson