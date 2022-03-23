Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting and Tender Price
PR Newswire
London, March 23
23 March 2022
Strategic Equity Capital plc
Result of General Meeting and Tender Price
The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the Resolution, authorising the Company to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer, was duly passed.
A copy of the Resolution will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the "NSM") and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Votes were cast in respect of a total of 33,006,132 Shares, representing 47.24% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the General Meeting. The results of the voting are set out below:
|For
|Against
|Total
|Withheld¹
|Number of Shares
|32,927,256
|78,876
|33,006,132
|Nil
|% of voted Shares
|99.76
|0.24
|100.00
|-
|% of issued Share capital²
|47.13
|0.11
|47.24
|-
¹ A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the Resolution.
² Issued Share capital excludes Shares held in treasury.
Tender Price
The Board further announces that the Tender Price to be paid for each validly tendered Share calculated using the methodology outlined in the circular to shareholders dated 28 February 2022 (the "Circular") will be 322.8748 pence per Share.
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Circular.
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Enquiries:
Strategic Equity Capital plc
Richard Hills (Chairman)
(via Juniper Partners below)
Juniper Partners (Company secretary) +44 (0)131 378 0500
Steven Davidson
Liberum Capital Limited
Chris Clarke +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
KL Communications (Media enquiries) +44 (0)20 3995 6673
gh@kl-communications.com
Charles Gorman
Will Sanderson