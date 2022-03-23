100% of all donations will provide Ukraine NGOs with aid for civilian defenders, vulnerable citizens, and those seeking refuge from the conflict

Global Synergy Group (GSG), a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization established to promote civic engagement and develop innovative solutions to global municipal issues, announced today that it is now actively accepting donations to assist communities in Ukraine.

GSG is working directly with trusted non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the ground in Boryspil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolayev, Luhansk, and Kyiv to meet their most critical needs. Supported NGOs include NGO "CLAS, HRTC: Human Rights Training Center (Mykolaiv Region), Flying Bag International Movement Foundation (Poland), Kherson Foundation "Union", and the Kharkiv Volunteer Network. These groups are providing resources for those who are defending the country, establishing shelter for civilians, and donating medical supplies, food, and water.

GSG will transfer all donations within a few days of receiving them to provide rapid support for the most pressing needs of those in danger. The organization has pledged that 100% of all donated funds will be sent directly to partner NGOs providing immediate assistance to civilian defenders, children, the elderly, orphans, and those seeking refuge from the conflict.

"Ukraine stands bravely thanks to the courage of its people but still faces immense hardship," said Dr. Irina Fursman, founder of Global Synergy Group. "We never imagined we would turn our mission into one of survival, but we cannot stand idle during this devastating conflict. We're currently asking those in our community, and beyond, to help us provide immediate relief to the people who are fighting for their freedom, their homes, their democracy, and their lives."

For more information on the program and to make a donation, please visit: https://www.globalsynergygroup.org/donate

As part of GSG's commitment to ensuring that donated funds are spent quickly, efficiently, and transparently, they will be updating their website as they remit donated funds to NGOs currently working to help those in Ukraine. You can access the blog here: https://www.globalsynergygroup.org/updates

More information about Global Synergy Group (GSG):

Global Synergy Group, founded in 2011 by Dr. Irina Fursman and Dr. Richard Fursman, engages local government officials, civic and youth organizations, and business leaders in the exchange of ideas, knowledge and expertise in an effort to develop innovative solutions to universal municipal issues, promote civic engagement and create opportunities for partnerships that strengthen communities.

GSG has conducted multiple exchanges and education programs, seminars and conflict resolution training sessions in Ukraine. The nonprofit's partners in Ukraine are civic leaders who care about the future of an independent Ukraine. They worked tirelessly after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 to implement local governance reforms and facilitate change away from the old Kremlin-driven system of power and control to a decentralized system of local government units (Click HEREto watch a video of GSG's 2014 work in Ukraine, produced by Shayna Allen, a University of Minnesota student.)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005368/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Irina Fursman

gsynergygroup@gmail.com

(952) 525-2224