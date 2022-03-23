Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nanologica AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 25/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nanologica AB (publ), company registration number 556664-5023, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Nanologica AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to March 29, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Spotlight Stock Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 28,165,826 shares. Short Name: NICA -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005454873 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 252995 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 28,165,826 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB