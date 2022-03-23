Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5V2 ISIN: SE0005454873 Ticker-Symbol: 4YD 
Frankfurt
23.03.22
13:25 Uhr
1,420 Euro
-0,015
-1,05 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 15:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nanologica AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 25/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nanologica AB (publ), company
registration number 556664-5023, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Nanologica AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are
met, first day of trading is expected to March 29, 2022. The shares are
currently traded on Spotlight Stock Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 28,165,826 shares.



Short Name:           NICA          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0005454873      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         252995         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 28,165,826       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
NANOLOGICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.