Web Content Management Market Size to Reach USD 17510 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Content Management Market is Segmented by Type (On-premises, Cloud), by Application (Media and Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government, Travel and Hospitality, High-Tech and Telecom): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Internet Software Category.

The global Web Content Management market size is projected to reach USD 17510 Million by 2028, from USD 7003.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Web content management system market:

The web content management market is expected to grow due to factors such as an increase in web-based activities, the growth of social media, growing trend of online marketing and the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Web content management system (WCMS) market growth is expected to be driven by features such as flexibility to create personalized content for a website, WCMS are scalable systems, that allows users to further extend the functionality of the website through the use of plugins or add-on modules, WCMS tools are user-friendly and cost-effective..

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WEB CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET:

The web content management market is expected to be driven by benefits such as low cost, ease of use, easy customization, search engine optimization (SEO), and workflow management. The majority of WCMS options are user-friendly for content creators and maintainers who do not have a technical coding background. A web content management system (WCMS) creates a universal layout that allows even novice users to easily create and customize front ends. A web content management system also gives businesses the editing tools they need to improve their search engine rankings. The WCMS should make it simple for users to create content that includes the right keywords, provide metadata (such as a description, keywords, and alternative text for images), and link content within the text.

One of the major drivers for the growth of the Web Content Management Market is the increasing adoption of workflow management solutions. The factors that contribute to the growth of Workflow Management include the increasing demand for streamlined business processes, access to information, and cost-efficiency. Additionally, due to its efficiency and real-time visibility, cloud-based workflow management is gaining traction among businesses.

Many WCM solutions have been developed in response to the need to effectively and efficiently manage massive amounts of data, and these solutions are expected to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. WCM can share content across multiple sites and is an effective marketing tool for a variety of businesses. As a result of technological advancements and the development of cloud-based WCM solutions, businesses can increase their productivity and customer interactions. Web content management market growth is expected to be driven by these solutions, which provide quick access to digital assets while also improving workflow.

WEB CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on application, the Media and Entertainment segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The growing challenge for media and entertainment companies is to keep up with the volume and velocity of content in order to increase WCM adoption globally. Secure authoring, format conversion, aggregation management, templating, publishing, segmentation and personalization, optimization, and social media integrations are all possible with WCM solutions. They also help businesses acquire new customers and improve customer service.

Based on type, Cloud Segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Because of the technology's ability to handle large amounts of data Additionally, the presence of a variety of vendors, low pricing options, and the ability to scale online can all contribute to the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. The expansion of the number of major players involved in the market, as well as technological advancements, are important factors encouraging the growth of the North American market.

Key Players:

Opentext

Oracle

Adobe Systems

International Business Machines

SDL

Microsoft

Sitecore

Acquia

Episerver

Rackspace

E-Spirit

Crownpeak Technology

