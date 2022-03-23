

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will not be accompanying President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe after testing positive for Covid.



Disclosing the news in a statement, Psaki said in preparation for travel to Europe, she took a PCR test Tuesday morning, and its result came back positive.



Biden's spokesperson said she had two socially-distanced meetings with the President on Monday, but he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.



The President also took a PCR test, and was diagnosed negative, Psaki added.



She said she had only experienced mild symptoms.



'In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,' Psaki said.



The United States on Tuesday reported one of the lowest daily tolls in all Covid metrics.



With 24,567 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on Tuesday, the national total increased to 79,803,670, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 786 deaths reported on the same day, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 973,266.



There has been a 30 percent decline in Covid deaths and a 26 percent decrease in cases in the last fortnight.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 5,228 - while Missouri reported the most casualties - 150.



Just 20,984 patients remain in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Hospital admissions have fallen by 41 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 46 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 3,565.



63,450,626 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.







